Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiation with US a complete dead end

Speaking during a televised address to the nation, Ayatollah Khamenei recalled that, ten years earlier, Iran and the US reached an agreement, otherwise known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), under which Tehran restricted its nuclear activities.

The Leader noted that the Islamic Republic shut down certain production facilities, halted enrichment beyond agreed levels, and shipped or diluted its stockpile of enriched uranium.

Ayatollah Khamenei added that in return, Washington was expected to lift economic sanctions and normalize Iran’s nuclear file within the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“Ten years is a long time…I warned back then that accepting such a period was risky, but officials went ahead”, he said.

“Now, the ten years have ended, yet sanctions remain in place and our nuclear issues have multiplied rather than being resolved”.

The Leader further stressed that US promises of granting concessions were “false”, saying despite Iran fulfilling its obligations, Washington failed to deliver its own commitments.

“They did not lift the sanctions, they did not keep their promises, and eventually tore up the deal altogether”, he said.

The Leader further said that the US lies and breaks promises in all matters, and if possible, resorts to assassination. “Negotiation with this side is impossible…I think talks with the US lead to nothing but a dead end”.

Ayatollah Khamenei underscored Washington’s untrustworthiness in international dealings.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s comments come as Iran and the European troika are engaged in talks in a last-ditch effort to reach an agreement to prevent the activation of of the so-called snapback mechanism that was enshrined in the JCPOA. The activation of the mechanism will automatically reinstate UN sanctions on Iran that were lifted under the JCPOA in 2015.