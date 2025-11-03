Iran’s Leader: Dispute with US inherent, not tactical

Addressing thousands of students and academics ahead of National Student Day and the anniversary of the 1979 US Embassy takeover in Tehran, Ayatollah Khamenei said the long-standing tensions stem from a “clash of interests and nature,” not from slogans such as “Death to America.”

“The US hostility toward the Iranian nation began long before 1979. It started with the 1953 coup against the government of Mohammad Mossadegh,” he said, referring to the US-, and UK-engineered coup against the democratically-elected prime minister of Iran.

“Our conflict with America is not tactical or situational; it is rooted in the nature of their hegemonic behavior and our independence.”

Ayatollah Khamenei described the takeover of the US Embassy in 1979 as both a “day of pride” and a “historic revelation” that exposed the “true face of the arrogant American government.”

He urged that the event be preserved in Iran’s national memory, calling it a defining moment for the identity of the Islamic Revolution.

Criticizing American interventionism, the Leader said Washington continues to impose its will on other nations through military and economic pressure.

“If the US genuinely seeks dialogue, it must first abandon its backing of the Zionist regime, remove its bases from the Middle East, and end its interference in regional affairs,” he said.

Undermining the US-led Western sanctions, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that Iran’s path to progress lies in strengthening its domestic capabilities rather than relying on foreign powers.

“The solution to many problems is to become stronger, in management, science, defense, and national motivation,” he said, urging the government, armed forces, and youth to act decisively toward self-reliance and innovation.

He also called on students to enhance their political and historical awareness, accelerate scientific advancement, and preserve moral and religious values. “A strong and faithful youth is the real shield of this nation,” he noted.

Ayatollah Khamenei concluded that Iran’s independence and strength would ensure its security, adding, “No power can bring this nation to its knees.”