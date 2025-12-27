Iran’s Leader: Core dispute with west is opposition to global dominance, not nuclear issue

In a message to the 59th annual meeting of the Union of Islamic Student Associations in Europe, Ayatollah Khamenei said recent tensions stem from Iran’s challenge to “the domination and coercion of the prevailing global system” and its pursuit of just national and international Islamic order.

He referred to the defeat of a “heavy military assault” by the US and its regional allies on Iran, attributing their failure to the initiative, courage and sacrifices of Iranian youth.

According to the message, these developments enhanced Iran’s international standing and demonstrated the country’s ability to confront powerful adversaries through faith, unity and self-reliance.

Ayatollah Khamenei acknowledged the loss of scientists, military commanders and civilians, saying their deaths would not halt Iran’s progress and that the families of those killed remain at the forefront of the movement.

Addressing Iranian students abroad, he said they carry a significant responsibility in advancing these goals.

He urged them to rely on faith, recognize their capabilities and guide their associations toward supporting Iran’s broader vision.

He concluded by expressing confidence in eventual success.