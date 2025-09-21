IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsSport

Ayatollah Khamenei congratulates Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestling team on world championship victory

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ayatollah Khamenei

Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has congratulated Iran's national Greco-Roman wrestling team for their decisive victory at the 2025 World Championships in Zagreb.

In a message, the Leader expressed gratitude to the athletes, coaches, and managers, praising their hard work and determination which brought joy to the Iranian people and honor to the nation.

The message reads: “I congratulate the young champions of Greco-Roman wrestling. Your firm resolve and hard effort, along with your brothers in freestyle wrestling, made the nation happy and brought dignity to the country. I pray to Almighty God for your continued success and victory, and I extend my appreciation to the athletes, coaches, and managers.”

Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestling team climbed to the top of the world podium for the second time in history—and the first in 11 years—after a dominant performance in Zagreb. This achievement marks a historic milestone, as for the first time ever both Iran’s freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling teams have simultaneously won world championship titles in the same year.

