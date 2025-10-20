Iran’s Leader slams US as “true terrorist”

Addressing a gathering of athletes and academic medalists in Tehran on Monday, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “They say they fight terrorism, but they killed more than twenty thousand children and women in Gaza and over a thousand people in their recent war on Iran”.

The Leader asked, “Are these innocent people terrorists? No! It’s the US that is the terrorist, the one that creates Daesh and keeps it for later use”.​

Ayatollah Khamenei further condemned US President Donald Trump personally, calling his conduct arrogant and deceitful.

“He says he supports the people of Iran, (but) he lies”, the Leader said, referring to US sanctions that, he noted, directly harm Iranian citizens. “You call these negotiations? This is coercion…the Iranian people will never give in to imposition”, Ayatollah Khamenei added.

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to question Trump’s legitimacy as a global arbiter, saying, “Who are you to decide what another nation should possess? If you are so capable, go calm the millions protesting in your own country”.

Ayatollah Khamenei cited reports of mass demonstrations across several US states, saying Washington’s domestic unrest serves as evidence of weakness.​

Turning to recent regional conflicts, the Leader reiterated that the US is “without doubt the main accomplice in the Gaza war”, supplying the Zionist regime with the weapons used against civilians. “Their equipment and intelligence enabled the Zionist regime to dump bombs on the heads of helpless people”, he said.​

Responding to Washington’s claims that Iran’s nuclear facilities had been destroyed, Ayatollah Khamenei dismissed them as “delusional bragging”. “Keep dreaming”, he told Trump, underlining that Iran’s nuclear and scientific capabilities remain intact.

“You assassinated our scientists, but their knowledge cannot be assassinated”, the Leader said, stressing that Iran’s nuclear industry “belongs to the Iranian people, not to the US”.​

Also in his address, Ayatollah Khamenei praised the ingenuity of Iranian youth and said the nation’s missile program represents “the fingerprint of Iran’s young generation and its engineers”.

He warned that Iran’s armed forces “will use these missiles again if needed”, affirming that the country’s defense power is a product of domestic innovation and resolve.​