Iran’s Leader warns against threats, rejects proxy allegations 

Ayatollah Khamenei criticized the United States and its allies for their approach toward Iran, stating that threats and pressure will never yield results.

“The Americans must understand that they will never achieve their goals in dealing with Iran through threats,” he said.

The Leader also took aim at Western politicians for labeling regional resistance groups as “proxies of Iran,” saying it is a “major mistake.”

He stated that nations like Yemen and other resistance movements in West Asia act based on their own motivations and interests, not as surrogates for Iran.

“The people of Yemen and other resistance centers in the region have their own motivations. Iran does not need proxies. The term ‘proxy’ is an insult to these nations,” he asserted.

Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted the ongoing struggle in Palestine, praising the resilience of Palestinians and other regional groups opposing Israeli actions.

He reiterated Iran’s unwavering support for Palestinian and Lebanese fighters defending their lands against the “malice and oppression” of the Israeli regime.

“We have always supported those who resist oppression, and our positions are clear. From the fighters in Palestine to those in Lebanon and Gaza, we stand with them,” he said.

The Leader also addressed Iran’s defensive posture, emphasizing that while the country does not seek conflict, it will respond decisively to any aggression.

“We have never been the initiators of a conflict or confrontation. However, if anyone acts with malice and starts a conflict, they should know they will face severe consequences,” he warned.

In addition to addressing regional issues, the Leader touched on Iran’s domestic achievements and the importance of national unity.

He expressed optimism for the new Iranian year, calling on the Iranian people to remain resilient in the face of challenges and to continue striving for progress and self-sufficiency.