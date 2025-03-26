IFP ExclusiveJudiciary

Iran’s leader pardons hundreds of convicts on occasion of Nowruz, Eid al-Fitr

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei

Iran’s leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has approved a request by the Judiciary’s chief to pardon or reduce the sentences of 1,526 convicts on the occasion of Nowruz, Eid al-Fitr, and the Islamic Republic Day.

The media center of the Iranian Judiciary quoted Ali Mozafari, the deputy of the Judiciary, as saying that 1,457 convicts from revolutionary courts, 16 from the armed forces judicial organization, and 53 from the discretionary organization were included in the pardon.

Mozafari noted that 46 death-row inmates, whose sentences had been upheld and were awaiting execution, were granted Islamic mercy and had their penalties commuted to imprisonment.

These individuals had primarily been found guilty of committing drug-related crimes.

Mozafari noted that 13 foreign nationals and 66 women are also among those pardoned or receiving sentence reductions.

