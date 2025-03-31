Iran’s Leader warns of ‘firm response’ to hostile acts in Eid sermon

In his Eid al-Fitr address to thousands of worshippers at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla on Monday, Ayatollah Khamenei stated, “Let it be clear that our positions remain firm.”

“They threaten us with malice, but should they act on these threats, they will undoubtedly face a strong and proportional counterblow,” he warned.

The Leader’s sermon, delivered during prayers marking the end of Muslim holy month of Ramadan, included remarks on regional and domestic affairs.

He described Israel as “the region’s sole proxy force,” slamming it for carrying out “genocidal crimes” in Palestine at the behest of Western powers.

He also referenced recent Israeli military acts of aggression in Syria.

Addressing potential internal threats, the Leader asserted that any attempts to foment unrest in Iran would be thwarted by the Iranian nation.

“Should they try to incite sedition as in previous years,” he said, “the Iranian people themselves will respond, just as they have done before.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also commented on recent Quds Day demonstrations on Friday, stating that the massive turnout had sent “clear messages” to the international community about Iran’s stance on Palestinian issues.

The sermon concluded with traditional Eid greetings to Muslims worldwide and to the Iranian nation on their New Year celebrations.