Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran will not give in to demands of bullies

Ayatollah Khamenei was speaking during a meeting with former and current Iranian government officials including top military brass on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The leader reiterated that Iran will certainly not accept the demands of those bullying governments, in a reference to the recent comments of US

President Donald Trump in which he called for negotiations with Iran over the Tehran’s nuclear program.

Meantime, Ayatollah Khamenei criticized the European troika, the UK, France and Germany, for their claim that Iran has failed to abide by its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, known as JCPOA.

“Have you lived up (to your commitments under the JCPOA)?”, the leader asked, addressing the three European countries. Ayatollah Khamenei said the European sides actually failed in abiding by their obligations from day one.

He added that the trio even promised to make compensation one way or another after the US withdrawal from the agreement, but they did not make good on their pledge.

“Ungratefulness has its limits”, the leader said.

In other comments, Ayatollah Khamenei rejected Western claims that free flow of information exists in the West.

He said the West double standards have disgraced the Western civilization and disproved such claims.

The leader cited as an example, Western social media platforms on which people are banned from denying the crimes of Nazi Germany against Jews, objecting to crimes in Palestine and Lebanon, and even mentioning the names of martyred commander of Iran’s Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani, late leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and late leader of Hamas Esmail Haniyeh.

The leader said the Western civilization has shown its true colors.