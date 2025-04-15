Iran warns Israel seeks eradication of Palestine, urges UN Security Council intervention

Baqaei cited numerous recent and well-documented reports issued by international organizations—including the UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in the Palestinian Territories, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), FAO, UNICEF, and UNRWA.

He then asserted that Israel’s deliberate and systematic killing of Palestinians, destruction of vital infrastructure, annihilation of health and medical facilities, obstruction of humanitarian aid and essential supplies, as well as the complete blockade of Gaza and the cutting off of water, electricity, and fuel, constitute clear instances of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

Baqaei emphasized that the officials and policymakers of the Zionist regime must be prosecuted and held accountable for these heinous crimes.

Referring to the recent remarks by the UN Secretary-General regarding the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson underscored that the defenseless population—particularly women and children—are subjected daily to intense bombardments, widespread starvation, disease, forced displacement, and, in essence, systematic eradication.

He noted that such acts are being perpetrated with an explicit intent of ethnic cleansing and the annihilation of the Palestinian nation.

Baqaei further stressed that the deliberate targeting and killing of aid workers and journalists by the Zionist regime in an organized manner aims to silence the voices exposing the suffering of the people of Gaza.

He also called upon all governments, nations, international organizations, and human rights bodies—particularly the United Nations Security Council—to take decisive and urgent action to halt the ongoing genocide and mass killings in Gaza and the West Bank, and to ensure that the perpetrators of these horrifying crimes are prosecuted and brought to justice.