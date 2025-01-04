Iran’s Jalili rapped for blaming Gen. Soleimani’s assassination on ex-pres. Rouhani

Hesameddin Ashena, addressing Jalili, said, “Your vulnerability and your reliance on delusional analyses regarding your own and the enemy’s capabilities combined with the adversary’s advanced technologies laid the groundwork for the assassination of General Soleimani”.

Ashena also dismissed Jalili’s claim that it was the “strategic patience” of the Rouhani administration that led to the martyrdom of General Soleimani.

The former presidential advisor also told Jalili, “General Soleimani knew your weaknesses in analytical, managerial, and operational levels better than anyone else”.

Following the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, then Iranian president Hassan Rouhani urged the adoption of strategic patience.

He however reduced Iran’s commitments under the nuclear deal known as JCPOA but stopped short of ditching the treaty.

Jalili was a staunch opponent of the 2015 nuclear deal from the very beginning.

His critics however dismiss his claims that the Rouhani administration projected weakness in the face of Trump’s pullout from the JCPOA.

They say it was during Jalili’s tenure as the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council that Iranian nuclear scientists were assassinated inside Iran.