Iran’s ex-president Rouhani says shocked by hijab law, cites “contradictions with Qur’an, Constitution”

Rouhani, in a meeting on Wednesday with ministers and vice presidents from his cabinets, stated that the controversial law “contradicts the Qur’an and the Constitution.”

The former president noted that the 2021 protests and deadly unrest in Iran that began with an incident involving a woman over her hijab, and now the issue has resurfaced.

Rouhani pointed out the weakening of social capital and national cohesion in recent years, noting that elections, which should boost national unity, have instead highlighted internal problems.

He mentioned that the recent presidential elections saw low participation, with only 40% in the first round and 50% in the second, due to public distrust.

Many officials, experts and even religious authorities have expressed outrage over the law. Opponents of the law also believe its implementation will lead to social unrest in Iran. This is while those supporting the Hijab law says it aligns with the Islamic teachings.

Rouhani also commented on the recent events in Syria, stating that they were planned months in advance, not just a few weeks ago.

He noted that the war against Daesh and other militants in Syria remained incomplete, with many terrorists fleeing or gathering in Idlib in Syria.

Turkey, the US, Israel, and Qatar took advantage of the situation to topple Bashar al-Assad, he pointed out.