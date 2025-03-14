Local

Iran’s former president Rouhani: Hardliners opposed buying S-300 anti-missiles 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s former president Hassan Rouhani has criticized "hardliners of the country for their pressures" on him during his presidency when he tried to beef up Iran’s military might and deterrence.

Rouhani cited as an example a decision by his administration to buy Russian-made S-300 anti-missile systems and “the hardliners’ opposition to such a move.”

He said in addition to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who opposed Iran’s purchasing of the weaponry, Iranian hardliners inside the military pushed back against it and they argued that it was treasonous.

“Bibi’s priority during all his trips to Moscow and his meetings with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin was to scuttle the agreement,” he added, referring to Netanyahu’s nickname.

Rouhani refused to name the military officials who opposed the purchase of the missile shield from Russia.

He however noted that the pressures failed to scuttle the deal but put it off for seven years.

