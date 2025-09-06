Former Iranian president Rouhani donates 25,000 books to National Library

The handover ceremony took place on Saturday, with several cultural and political figures in attendance.

Rouhani said many of the books contain his personal notes, including annotations about when and under which professors he studied them.

He recalled his education in a school established in 1961 by Ayatollah Mohammad Beheshti in Qom, where students were taught both traditional religious texts and subjects beyond the usual seminary curriculum.

He also shared memories of his university studies, emphasizing the role these books played throughout his academic and political career.

Among those attending the ceremony were minister of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts; Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri, head of the National Library; Gholamreza Amirkhani, former presidential adviser Hesamoddin Ashna; academic Najafgholi Habibi; and journalist Mohammad Gouchani.

The donation is expected to enrich the National Library’s archives, offering researchers and readers access to rare and annotated works.