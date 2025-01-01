Former Iranian president Rouhani renews call for ‘listening to people,’ ‘engaging with world’

In a meeting with young political and media activists, Rouhani stated that the solution to the current problems in Iran lies in moderation and unity with the people, asserting that he knows no other way.

Rouhani reminded that from the inception of the Islamic Republic in 1979, the intention was to consult the people, but lamented the fact that “over time, the government stopped asking for public opinion and instead dictated actions,” leading to issues within the system.

In a thinly veiled reference to the controversial Hijab law, the former president argued that promoting good and preventing evil should be based on public acceptance and cultural engagement.

Addressing the country’s challenges, Rouhani stated that without lifting sanctions and engaging constructively with the world, Iran’s problems cannot be resolved.

He recounted his efforts to finalize the landmark Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal and emphasized the need for young leadership in the country.

Rouhani called for continued foreign investment and highlighted the importance of involving young people and women in high-level management roles.