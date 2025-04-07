Another Palestinian journalist killed in Israeli strike in Gaza, death toll rises to 210

Gaza’s government media office identified the slain journalist as Helmi Al-Faqawi, a reporter for Palestine Today news agency, in the attack that targeted a tent for journalists near Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis.

One civilian was killed and nine journalists were also injured in the same attack.

“We appeal to the International Federation of Journalists, the Arab Journalists Union, and all press organizations worldwide to condemn these systematic crimes against Palestinian journalists and media workers in Gaza,” the media office announced.

The Israeli army renewed a deadly assault on Gaza on March 18 and has since killed more than 1,300 people, injured 3,200 others, and shattered a January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in the enclave.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to escalate aggression on Gaza as efforts are underway to implement US President Donald Trump’s plan to displace Palestinians from the enclave.

Over 50,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.