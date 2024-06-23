Iran ex-president Rouhani lambasts incumbent administration for ‘weak performance’

During a meeting on Sunday with former cabinet ministers from his administration, Rouhani said, “Never in the history of Iran after World War II have we experienced a 40-percent inflation for three consecutive years. Inflation was over 40 percent in the past three years.”

The comments came as some candidates standing for president in Friday polls in Iran, had harsh words for Rouhani during presidential debates aired by state-run broadcaster, blaming him for some of the existing deficiencies in the country.

Drawing a comparison between his administration and the Raisi government, Rouhani said the economy during his first term from 2013 to 2017 experienced an average 4.6-percent growth and witnessed an unprecedented 14.2-percent surge in 2016.

However, after President Raisi took office in 2021, the misery index, which helps determine how the average citizens are doing economically, rose to 54 percent from 20 percent during the previous administration, he noted.

Rouhani and most of his cabinet members have lent their support to reformist contender Massoud Pezeshkian in the upcoming snap election on June 28.

Contrary to the pirnciplists’ view, they have issued stern warnings that the country will continue to remain in an economic gridlock in case a nuclear agreement with the West, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is not revived to help lift the draconian US-speared sanctions on Iran.