Mass gathering in Tehran marks first anniversary of President Raisi’s Death 

The ceremony, marked by a somber yet resolute atmosphere, featured the participation of senior officials including IRGC Quds Force Commander Esmaeil Qaani, former first vice president Mohammad Mokhber, and IRGC Tehran Police Chief General Abbasali Mohammadian. Attendees also included military and government figures, students, clerics, families of martyrs, and workers.

Iranian flags, portraits of President Raisi, and chants of devotion filled the air. Women in mourning attire, men in Basij uniforms, children wearing headbands, and disabled war veterans in wheelchairs painted a scene of national solidarity.

The event featured a short film highlighting President Raisi’s public service.

In his speech, IRGC Commander Hossein Salami praised Raisi as “a president shaped by the ideals of the Islamic Revolution.”

President Raeisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, along with several other officials, died on May 19 last year in a helicopter crash in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan.

The helicopter crashed in a forest while returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on the Aras River with the Republic of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.