Iranian MP claims Raisi assassinated by Israel

In a video, Kamran Ghazanfari stated, Raisi who was killed in a helicopter crash earlier this year, was actually assassinated, but the incident was attributed to a cloud mass, sarcastically referring to it as an “intelligent dense cloud.”

Ghazanfari, representing the capital Tehran, alleged that the former Iranian president was assassinated by Israel, the US, and the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, “but officials deemed it inappropriate to inform the public.”

The claim was made as Iranian security and military officials, in an official statement, attributed the crash of Raisi’s helicopter to bad weather and strongly denied any assassination attempts.

On May 19, an Iranian Air Force helicopter, en route from the Giz Galasi Dam on the border with the Republic of Azerbaijan, carrying the former president and seven others crashed near a village in northwestern Iran which led to the death of the president and his entourage including former Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.