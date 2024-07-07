Iran Leader eulogizes late President Raisi’s administration of ‘endeavor, hope’

The Leader received members of the outgoing administration on Sunday in a farewell meeting.

The meeting comes a day after reformist candidate Massoud Pezeshkian was elected president in a presidential runoff to succeed the late president Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash along with his accompanying delegation on May 19.

Ayatollah Khamenei said, “Among the prominent features of the Raisi administration was it was an administration of the people, something which should serve as a role model for all officials.”

The Leader stated that President Raisi was determined to serve all walks of people and firmly believed in domestic capabilities and experts.

He also commended the late president for “clearly expressing his religious and revolution-based positions, tirelessness, not getting jdiscouraged, respect for interaction and dignity in foreign policy, making efforts to implement major plans, humbleness, tolerance and spirituality.”

The Leader also viewed President Raisi’s foreign policy in a positive light, saying his diplomatic interactions brought honor to the country and the nation.