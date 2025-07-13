Iran’s Ettela’at Daily: Calls for assassinating President Pezeshkian, reckless, divisive

The editorial described such remarks as reckless, divisive, and aligned with enemy agendas, warning against incitement during a time of national crisis.

The article criticized those who exploit wartime tensions to sow discord, calling the assassination wish “an appeal to Netanyahu” and a betrayal of unity.

It underlined that Pezeshkian, elected by the people and endorsed by the leader, has worked diligently to maintain national security and support the military in recent conflicts.

Ettela’at also addressed recent incendiary comments by lawmaker Abolfazl Zohrevand, who accused the administration of incompetence and conspiracy, alleging internal sabotage and coup attempts. The newspaper warned that such rhetoric fuels polarization and emboldens adversaries.

While referring to the resilience of the Iranian people and the state during the recent 12-day confrontation with the Zionist regime and the U.S., the editorial said, “The people of Iran stand with their elected government…Iran’s history is one of resistance and pride, not treachery”.