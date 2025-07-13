IFP ExclusiveViews

Iran’s Ettela’at Daily: Calls for assassinating President Pezeshkian, reckless, divisive

By IFP Editorial Staff
Masoud Pezeshkian

Iran’s Ettela’at newspaper has strongly condemned a controversial social media post by a local city council member in Rasht, northern Iran, who suggested that the Zionist regime should assassinate President Masoud Pezeshkian, similar to what happened to late president Ebrahim Raisi.

The editorial described such remarks as reckless, divisive, and aligned with enemy agendas, warning against incitement during a time of national crisis.

The article criticized those who exploit wartime tensions to sow discord, calling the assassination wish “an appeal to Netanyahu” and a betrayal of unity.

It underlined that Pezeshkian, elected by the people and endorsed by the leader, has worked diligently to maintain national security and support the military in recent conflicts.

Ettela’at also addressed recent incendiary comments by lawmaker Abolfazl Zohrevand, who accused the administration of incompetence and conspiracy, alleging internal sabotage and coup attempts. The newspaper warned that such rhetoric fuels polarization and emboldens adversaries.

While referring to the resilience of the Iranian people and the state during the recent 12-day confrontation with the Zionist regime and the U.S., the editorial said, “The people of Iran stand with their elected government…Iran’s history is one of resistance and pride, not treachery”.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks