Iranian president outlines budget priorities amid economic challenges

“This year’s budget process was markedly different from previous years,” President Pezeshkian said, citing the nation’s worst drought in half a century, a sharp decline in global oil prices, increased sanctions, and economic pressures from foreign adversaries.

Despite these hurdles, he highlighted the role of public unity, military sacrifice, and leadership guidance in overcoming these crises.

Focusing on domestic welfare, the president underlined the government’s commitment to stabilizing the cost of living through a nationwide commodity voucher program.

“The government will implement the plan to ensure the prices of essential goods remain stable for all segments,” he stated, adding that any price increases will be covered by the state.

President Pezeshkian also outlined fiscal measures to support citizens, noting low-income individuals will be exempt from income tax, while mid-level earners will pay just 10 percent.

Retirement pensions will see an average growth of 36 percent. Additionally, a fund from value-added tax revenues will be allocated to ease household living costs.

Significant budget increases were announced for maternal support, student nutrition, school transportation, and healthcare services, particularly targeting underprivileged provinces.

The president emphasized that despite economic “storms,” the government remains committed to protecting citizens’ welfare and ensuring social equity.