Final report says late President Raisi’s helicopter crashed due to bad weather, sabotage ruled out

The helicopter carrying 63-year-old Raisi and his entourage came down on a fog-shrouded mountainside in northern Iran, killing the president and seven others, including his Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, leading to snap elections.

The main cause of the helicopter crash was the “complex climatic and atmospheric conditions of the region in the spring”, said the final report of the Supreme Board of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The report added that “the sudden emergence of a thick mass of dense and rising fog” caused the helicopter’s collision into the mountain.

According to the report, there were no signs of sabotage in parts and systems.