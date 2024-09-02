Media WireLocal

Final report says late President Raisi’s helicopter crashed due to bad weather, sabotage ruled out

By IFP Media Wire
President Raisi Helicopter Crash

The helicopter crash in which Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi was killed was primarily caused by weather conditions that included thick fog, according to the final investigation report on the incident, rejecting alleged sabotage in the incident.

The helicopter carrying 63-year-old Raisi and his entourage came down on a fog-shrouded mountainside in northern Iran, killing the president and seven others, including his Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, leading to snap elections.

The main cause of the helicopter crash was the “complex climatic and atmospheric conditions of the region in the spring”, said the final report of the Supreme Board of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The report added that “the sudden emergence of a thick mass of dense and rising fog” caused the helicopter’s collision into the mountain.

According to the report, there were no signs of sabotage in parts and systems.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks