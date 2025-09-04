Former Iranian President Rouhani urges national strategy based on people’s will, not mere slogans

Speaking to his advisers in the aftermath of Iran’s 12-day conflict with the US-Israeli alliance in June, Rouhani stressed that national strategy must evolve with the country’s realities and shortcomings.

“Our national strategy, if based on development, has one framework. But if it is based on the idea of guiding the entire world according to our own judgment, that is something else,” Rouhani said. “We must design a strategy that is shaped by the will of the people.”

He argued that while some elements of Iran’s 46-year strategic framework have been successful, others have shown weaknesses that must be addressed.

“Where there is doubt or hesitation about a policy, we can consult the people. Their wishes must be the foundation of our national strategy,” he added.

Rouhani warned that ignoring these lessons and relying solely on slogans could leave Iran vulnerable to future crises.

“If we change and complete our strategy, strengthen national cohesion, and follow the will of the people, we can prevent new wars,” he concluded.