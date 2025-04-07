Lily Meadow where wild flowers meet nature in southern Iran

This area consists of two rural districts: Eastern Lily Meadow in Jangeh and Western Lily Meadow in Torshak near the Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province.

The passage of the Karun River through the plain has created favorable conditions for tourism and nature-based activities.

The region is characterized by vast pastures, a pleasant climate, and the presence of Bakhtiari nomads.

During spring, Lily Meadow becomes adorned with wild flowers and stunning landscapes, attracting numerous visitors.

Its geographical location and natural beauty make it one of Khuzestan’s valuable areas.

The plain showcases a blend of natural splendor and cultural aspects of nomadic life.