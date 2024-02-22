Former Iran President Rouhani asks Guardian Council again to clarify disqualification reasons

The Guardian Council has not answered Rouhani’s previous letters.

The council’s spokesperson Tahan Nazif has earlier said, “Our priority is to check the eligibility of those who have filed complaints. We have not yet looked into the cases of those who have not filed complaints,” implying Rouhani’s case will be reviewed, without specifying a date.

After he was banned from running, Rouhani issued a statement, saying the “ruling minority” made the people disillusioned with the elections scheduled to be held next Friday.

An opinion poll by a government agency has predicted that the turnout in the March 1 general elections will be 15 percent. Some officials have denied the reliability of this opinion poll.

Mahmoud Alavi, a former Iranian Intelligence Minister along with many of the incumbent MPs are among those disqualified for the polls.