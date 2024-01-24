Hassan Rouhani disqualified from running in Assembly of Experts election

The Guardian Council dismissed the qualifications of Rouhani, a former president, as a nominee to run in the vote.

His disqualification will officially be announced by the Interior Ministry, says the Guardian Council.

Rouhani was Iran’s president from 2013 to 2021.

The Assembly of Experts election is going to be held on 1 March 2024, simultaneous with the parliamentary vote.

Under the Iranian Constitution, the Assembly of Experts is tasked with selecting, and in some cases dismissing the leader and supervising his performance.