LocalIFP Exclusive

Iran president-elect renews pledge he would promote ‘justice’

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s newly-elected President Massoud Pezeshkian has once again reiterated his vow that he would make efforts to spread justice in Iran during his term in office.

Addressing a gathering of his electoral campaign staff on Friday in a ceremony entitled Sepas, or gratitude in Persian, Massoud Pezeshkian said “honor can be restored to Iran” through “fairness and justice.”

The president-elect, who won the snap polls on a platform of a reformist campaign, further noted that justice cannot be established without introducing reforms.

“We need reforms. Reforms do not mean to defend the interests of certain individuals or parties; reforms mean taking a path that will lead to the establishment of justice in our country and encompass all people,” he explained.

He also stressed on the comprehensive participation of all talented people in the country’s affairs regardless of their gender and ethnicity.

Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon and a veteran lawmaker, stressed on using the domestic capabilities, but at the same time noted that grounds should be paved for elites and experts to play bigger roles.

He pointed out that sanctions, economic problems, ethnic and gender issues are the top priorities that need to be dealt with.

While stressing that the electoral campaign promises should be fulfilled, the president-elect also warned against raising expectations to an unrealistic level that cannot be achieved.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks