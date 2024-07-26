Iran president-elect renews pledge he would promote ‘justice’

Addressing a gathering of his electoral campaign staff on Friday in a ceremony entitled Sepas, or gratitude in Persian, Massoud Pezeshkian said “honor can be restored to Iran” through “fairness and justice.”

The president-elect, who won the snap polls on a platform of a reformist campaign, further noted that justice cannot be established without introducing reforms.

“We need reforms. Reforms do not mean to defend the interests of certain individuals or parties; reforms mean taking a path that will lead to the establishment of justice in our country and encompass all people,” he explained.

He also stressed on the comprehensive participation of all talented people in the country’s affairs regardless of their gender and ethnicity.

Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon and a veteran lawmaker, stressed on using the domestic capabilities, but at the same time noted that grounds should be paved for elites and experts to play bigger roles.

He pointed out that sanctions, economic problems, ethnic and gender issues are the top priorities that need to be dealt with.

While stressing that the electoral campaign promises should be fulfilled, the president-elect also warned against raising expectations to an unrealistic level that cannot be achieved.