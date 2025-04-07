Media WireSecurity

IRGC says Daesh-affiliated terror team neutralized in western Iran

By IFP Media Wire
Iran Police

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced that a terrorist cell linked to Daesh which had planned to carry out attacks during the Iranian New Year (Nowruz) celebrations in Kurdistan province, Western Iran, was identified and eliminated before it could take any action.

In a statement, the IRGC’s Northwestern Regional Command added that thanks to timely reports from the noble people of Kurdistan province, the vigilance of security and intelligence agencies, and decisive action by Iranian police forces, the members of this terrorist team were identified and eliminated in the early days of the new Iranian year.

It added that these terrorists, who were foreign nationals and trained Daesh operatives, had intended to carry out suicide attacks against residents of Kurdistan province during Nowruz celebrations but were thwarted.

A number of explosive belts, weapons, and grenades were discovered and confiscated from the terrorist team.

In its statement, the IRGC pointed to the objectives of extra-regional intelligence services and their subordinate terrorist groups in the region to destabilize Iran and disrupt unity among religious and ethnic groups in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It warned the masterminds behind these plots that their subversive and destabilizing activities against the great nation of Iran will not go unanswered, and those responsible for spreading chaos in the region will face severe consequences.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks