IRGC says Daesh-affiliated terror team neutralized in western Iran

In a statement, the IRGC’s Northwestern Regional Command added that thanks to timely reports from the noble people of Kurdistan province, the vigilance of security and intelligence agencies, and decisive action by Iranian police forces, the members of this terrorist team were identified and eliminated in the early days of the new Iranian year.

It added that these terrorists, who were foreign nationals and trained Daesh operatives, had intended to carry out suicide attacks against residents of Kurdistan province during Nowruz celebrations but were thwarted.

A number of explosive belts, weapons, and grenades were discovered and confiscated from the terrorist team.

In its statement, the IRGC pointed to the objectives of extra-regional intelligence services and their subordinate terrorist groups in the region to destabilize Iran and disrupt unity among religious and ethnic groups in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It warned the masterminds behind these plots that their subversive and destabilizing activities against the great nation of Iran will not go unanswered, and those responsible for spreading chaos in the region will face severe consequences.