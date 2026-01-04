Media WireEuropeMiddle East

UK says conducted joint attack with France on Daesh site in Syria

By IFP Media Wire
Daesh

The British Ministry of Defence announced it cooperated with France on Saturday night to strike an underground facility in Syria that had likely been used by the Islamic State group to store weapons.

“Royal Air Force aircraft have completed successful strikes against Daesh in a joint operation with France,” the ministry said in a statement, using the Arabic acronym for IS.

“This facility had been occupied by Daesh, most likely to store weapons and explosives. The area around the facility is devoid of any civilian habitation,” the statement added.

The ministry noted there was no indication the bombing north of the ancient site of Palmyra had posed any risk to civilians.

IS was territorially defeated in Syria in 2019 but still maintains a presence, particularly in the country’s vast desert.

Palmyra, home to UNESCO-listed ancient ruins, was once controlled by the fighters.

Last month, Washington announced a lone IS gunman in Palmyra attacked American personnel, killing two US soldiers and a US civilian.

US forces said they struck dozens of IS targets in Syria in retaliation.

 

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks