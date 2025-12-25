Media WireMiddle East

Senior IS leader killed: Syria

By IFP Media Wire
Syrian authorities said on Thursday that they had killed a senior leader of the Islamic State group in coordination with the US-led coalition, hours after arresting another leader near Damascus.

Syrian security and intelligence forces, working in coordination with the international coalition, conducted what the interior ministry described as a “precise security operation”.

“The operation resulted in neutralising the terrorist Mohammad Shahada, known as ‘Abu Omar Shaddad’, who is considered one of the prominent IS leaders in Syria,” it added.

“This operation comes as confirmation of the effectiveness of joint coordination between the national security agencies and international partners.”

Hours earlier, authorities said they captured Taha al-Zoubi, also known as Abu Omar Tabiya, an IS leader in Damascus, along with several of his men on Wednesday.

A December 13 attack killed two US soldiers and an American civilian. Washington blamed the attack on a lone IS gunman in Syria’s Palmyra.

In retaliation, US forces conducted strikes targeting scores of IS targets in Syria.

The strikes killed five members of the terror group, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

In November, during a visit by interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa to Washington, Syria officially joined the US-led coalition against IS.

 

