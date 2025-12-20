Pentagon declassifies Syria ‘vengeance’ attack against Daesh

In a post on X late Friday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American and Jordanian forces struck more than 70 targets across central Syria using over 100 precision-guided munitions.

The Pentagon added that the strikes were conducted under Operation Hawkeye Strike and involved US fighter jets, attack helicopters, artillery, and Jordanian fighter aircraft.

The released footage shows airstrikes and explosions hitting suspected militant positions at multiple locations, with the targets described as terrorist infrastructure and weapons sites.

“This operation is critical to preventing ISIS from inspiring terrorist plots and attacks against the US homeland,” CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper stated.

“We will continue to relentlessly pursue terrorists who seek to harm Americans and our partners across the region.”

Since the December 13 attack on US and partner forces, American and allied troops have carried out ten operations in Syria and Iraq, resulting in the killing or detention of 23 suspected IS operatives, according to CENTCOM. Over the past six months, more than 80 counterterrorism operations have been conducted in Syria, it added.

President Donald Trump stated the new Syrian government was aware of and supported the retaliatory strike, while Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stressed that the operation was a “declaration of vengeance” rather than war.