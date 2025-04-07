Iran announces ambitious space plans for New Year: 6 satellite launches, human-capable space capsule in development

Hassan Salarieh revealed details of Iran’s space agenda in the Persian New Year 1404, confirming the imminent launch of several domestic satellites, including the Simorgh, Zuljanah, and Qaem 100 systems.

The Nahid-2 communications satellite is also scheduled for launch using both domestic and international platforms.

A centerpiece of the announcement involves Iran’s progress toward human spaceflight capability.

Engineers are developing two new biospace capsules (500kg and 1,500kg classes), with the larger model designed to carry human-sized payloads. The capsules feature advanced guidance systems and soft-landing technology, with prototype testing expected within the year.

The Chabahar Spaceport, a critical infrastructure project, is nearing completion of its first phase for solid-fuel launches, Salarieh said.

He confirmed test launches have already commenced from the facility, which will eventually support liquid-fuel and semi-heavy launchers in later phases. The spaceport is slated to host launches of the Shahid Soleimani satellite constellation this year.

Concurrent with these developments, Iran is completing a one-ton satellite testing laboratory, with 60% of physical construction already finished. Partial operations are expected by year’s end, ahead of the originally scheduled 2026 completion.