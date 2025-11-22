Iran to launch new-generation satellites Zafar, Paya, Kowsar in early winter

Speaking to Tasnim news agency in central city of Semnan, he said the development of Iran’s new-generation satellites is progressing on the basis of indigenous capabilities, adding that international sanctions have accelerated the country’s shift toward domestic production of space technologies and equipment.

Salarieh emphasized that expanding national access to space technology remains a core objective.

He noted that whenever the private sector has the capability to take on a project, the ISA will transfer responsibilities accordingly, calling this approach the strongest form of government support for private actors in the field.

The ISA chief also highlighted ongoing cooperation with eastern partners, particularly Russia and China.

satelliteIran remains a member of APSCO, a China-centered multilateral space cooperation organization, as well as ISNET and other frameworks among Islamic countries, through which joint scientific and technological projects continue to be pursued.