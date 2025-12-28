Zafar-2, Iran’s most advanced university-built satellite, nears launch

The remote-sensing satellite was designed and built by specialists at Iran University of Science and Technology under the order of the Iranian Space Agency.

Weighing between 100 and 135 kilograms, Zafar-2 features a lightweight yet robust structure and incorporates the latest indigenous technologies, including high-precision attitude control systems and advanced solar panels.

The satellite’s primary mission is Earth observation with a spatial resolution of 15 meters, supporting applications such as mapping, natural resource monitoring, agriculture, and crisis management.

Full localization of the production chain, from design to rigorous environmental testing, has made Zafar-2 a symbol of the maturity of Iran’s university-based space technology.