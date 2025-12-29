Iran confirms successful signal reception from 3 newly launched satellites

Sattar Hashemi said initial communications were established with the “Zafar-2,” “Paya,” and “Kowsar” satellites shortly after their deployment in space.

Hashemi explained that the simultaneous reception of signals at multiple control centers demonstrates stable communication links and the correct functioning of the satellites’ communication systems.

He noted that receiving the first signal is a critical milestone following a satellite launch.

Hashemi added that success at this stage paves the way for continued technical monitoring, orbital stabilization, and the start of the satellites’ planned missions in the coming phases.