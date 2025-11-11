Official says Iran to launch 3 remote-sensing satellites soon

Hassan Salarieh said that according to schedule, the three Iranian satellites — Zafar, Paya, and the second model of Kosar — will all be launched simultaneously in winter, less than a month and a half from now.

All three satellites are designed for remote sensing and will undertake key missions in land resource management, environmental monitoring, and the development of Iran’s space economy.

The Kosar satellite, developed by a private knowledge-based company in Iran, symbolizes the speed and high readiness of the private sector within Iran’s space ecosystem.

Remarkably, the upgraded version has been prepared for launch in less than a year after the first model’s deployment.The most significant feature of Kosar is its ability to capture images with a resolution of about four meters, making it a valuable tool for high-precision applications such as smart agriculture, environmental observation, and urban mapping. The 50-kilogram satellite will be placed in a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of approximately 500 kilometers.

Paya is another Iranian remote-sensing satellite designed for environmental monitoring, natural resource management, and the collection of practical data for land management. It can capture color images with a resolution of about 10 meters and black-and-white images with a resolution of up to 5 meters.

The third satellite to be launched in winter, Zafar, developed by Iran University of Science and Technology, is a remote-sensing and imaging project designed to capture images of the Earth’s surface with a resolution between 16 and 26 meters. This level of precision enables accurate monitoring of surface changes, making it an effective tool for resource management, environmental protection, and land-use planning.

Officials say the simultaneous launch of these three satellites in early winter, using a foreign launch vehicle, marks an acceleration in the country’s space activities and highlights the growing collaboration between Iran’s public and private sectors in the space domain.