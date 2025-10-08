Iran among top 10 countries with full satellite manufacturing and launch capabilities

That’s according to Director of the Iranian Space Agency Hassan Salarieh.

Salarieh told Tasnim News agency that out of more than 200 countries, only a handful, including Russia, China, the US, Japan, and some European nations with long-standing space industries, have achieved complete satellite and launch vehicle capabilities.

He noted that Iran has developed its satellite and launcher programs simultaneously using domestic expertise.

Salarieh added that while satellite production in Iran was traditionally carried out individually, the launch of the General Soleimani satellite constellation project marked a shift toward multi-satellite production.

He underlined that Iran’s human resources wave began in the mid-2000s with satellite programs at top universities, including Sharif, Amirkabir, Iran University of Science and Technology, and Malek Ashtar University.

Salarieh also said a milestone in Iran’s space journey was the successful launch of the Omid satellite in 2008, which established national confidence in the country’s ability to place payloads into orbit.