Iran embassy censures British MP’s support for assassination of anti-terror commander, Soleimani

In a post on its X account on Monday, the embassy rejected Tugendhat’s claim that Trump’s decision to authorize the assassination of Soleimani triggered a chain of events that finally led to the overthrow of former Syrian president Basher al-Assad.

Tugendhat, a former UK security minister, also predicted that Iran would collapse in a few years.

“It’s absolutely unlawful and immoral to endorse arbitrary killing and assassination,” the embassy wrote.

It added that calling for war and aggression against a member state of the United Nations is “extremely reckless”.

“Only an ignorant and irresponsible person with a troubled background can be so low as to approve lawlessness, incite violence and suggest attacking another nation,” the Iranian embassy emphasized.

The United States assassinated General Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, in a drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

Both commanders were admired by Muslim nations for eliminating the US-sponsored Daesh terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.