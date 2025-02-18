IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsJudiciary

Iran judiciary says two detained British nationals engaged in espionage 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s Judiciary Spokesperson announced that two British nationals recently arrested in Kerman face espionage charges. 

According to Asghar Jahangir, the individuals entered Iran under the guise of tourism but were engaged in intelligence gathering across multiple provinces.

Jahangir noted that they collaborated with front organizations affiliated with intelligence services of hostile Western nations, using research and academic activities as a cover.

The arrests took place in January, and the investigation into their activities is ongoing.

Additionally, British Ambassador to Iran, Hugo Shorter, met with the two detained individuals at the Kerman Prosecutor’s Office following coordination between judicial and security authorities.

The meeting was held at the ambassador’s request and with judicial approval.

