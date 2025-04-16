Media WireMiddle East

Gaza death toll surges past 51,000 as Israel continues onslaught

By IFP Media Wire
Gaza War

Israeli air attacks on the Gaza Strip killed at least 17 more Palestinians in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll from the war since October 2023 to 51,000, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.

A ministry statement said that 69 more injured people were also transferred to hospitals, taking the number of injuries to 116,343 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The Israeli army resumed its onslaught on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 1,630 people and injured over 4,300 others despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks