Iranian president expresses gratitude to outgoing strategic deputy Zarif, appoints Esmaeili as successor

In a message on Tuesday evening, Pezeshkian acknowledged the ‘limitations’ that hindered Zarif’s continuation in the role, emphasizing his qualities of “faith, responsibility, courage, and dedication.”

Zarif was also Iran’s foreign minister in former President Hassan Rouhani’s administration, and is widely credited for his efforts that led to the landmark JCPOA nuclear deal in 2015.

Shortly before this message, President Pezeshkian appointed Mohsen Esmaeili as the new Strategic and Parliamentary Affairs Deputy.

In his official decree, the president outlined expectations for Esmaeili to adopt effective strategic policies, foster constructive interactions with the parliament, and enhance relations between the executive and legislative branches.

He also urged Esmaeili to leverage the accumulated experience of senior managers, the capabilities of experts, and insights from think tanks and civil society organizations to monitor and reflect on major domestic and international developments.

Esmaeili is an expert of law and a former member of the Guardian Council and Assembly of Experts, two of the most powerful institutions in Iran.