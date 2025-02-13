IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsJudiciary

British ambassador visits detained UK nationals in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
The UK envoy to Iran, Hugo Shorter, met on Wednesday with two British citizens detained on security related charges in Kerman province, according to a statement released by the province’s Justice Department.

The meeting, which took place at the local prosecutor’s office, was conducted in accordance with diplomatic protocols and international consular rights.

The Kerman Justice Department confirmed the visit in a statement but did not disclose specific details about the charges or the legal status of the detainees.

It added that further information regarding the case would be released through official channels at a later date.

The British Foreign Office has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the meeting or the detainees’ status.

