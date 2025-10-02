Iranian VP: Tehran has no plans on expelling European troika ambassadors

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting, Ghaempanah noted that the government acts according to national interests and foreign policy strategies approved by the Supreme National Security Council and the leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution.

Regarding ongoing negotiations, the vice president stressed that Iran only reaches agreements in line with its national interests. “Since the demands of the US and Europe were not aligned with our national interests, there was no obligation to reach an agreement”, he said.

Elsewhere, Ghaempanah said Iran is fully prepared in the event of another war, while voicing hope that such a conflict will not occur.

He added that Iran’s armed forces and government are ready to defend the country’s territorial integrity, and “we have no fear of the enemy”.

Gharmpanah then referred to President Masoud Pezeshkian’s speech at the UN General Assembly. The vice president underlined that the speech conveyed Iran’s dignified stance toward global powers, which was the main goal of the president’s trip to New York.