Macron, Pezeshkian discuss new negotiation framework between Iran and West

Macron underlined the need for continued dialogue to promote transparency and mutual trust.

He noted that this could lead to an agreement, the lifting of sanctions, and the expansion of bilateral relations between Iran and France.

Pezeshkian reaffirmed that Iran has always welcomed dialogue and engagement but stressed that it is now the Western side that must respect Iran’s rights and avoid excessive demands.

“It is not Iran that must prove its honesty”, he said, “but rather the US and Europe that should demonstrate sincerity to gain Iran’s trust.

Referring to Iran’s nuclear policy, Pezeshkian reiterated that, based on the Iran’s Leader’s fatwa and the country’s defense doctrine, Tehran does not seek nuclear weapons.

He added that resolving misunderstandings through logic and dialogue, not through pressure and threats, is the principled policy of the Islamic Republic.