Envoy: Macron holds video call with two French nationals released from detention in Iran

Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris had been detained in Iran since 2022 on charges linked to national security.

Pierre Cochard, the French ambassador to Iran, told RTL radio that Macron’s conversation on Wednesday with the pair was “emotional and meaningful.”

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot also stated that the physical and psychological condition of the two individuals was “satisfactory,” adding that they appeared relieved following their release. However, he noted that Kohler and Paris are not yet permitted to leave Iran.

“We must allow diplomatic efforts to continue so that they can return home,” Barrot said.

On Tuesday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei confirmed that the two were released on bail by judicial order and will remain under supervision pending further legal procedures.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said the two had been convicted on espionage-related charges, but were granted conditional release as part of “Islamic clemency.”

He also noted that Iranian national, Mahdiyeh Esfandiari, had been released in France and is currently at Iran’s embassy in Paris.