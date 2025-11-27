Iran says US should stop excessive and coercive attitudes

Araghchi, who has traveled to Paris at the invitation of his French counterpart, held talks on Wednesday afternoon with Jean-Noël Barrot at the French Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, Franco-Iranian relations were reviewed. Both sides underlined the importance of continuing consultations to remove obstacles and facilitate mutual relations.

The two ministers discussed developments in West Asia, the conflict in Ukraine, international security issues, and Iran’s peaceful nuclear program. They also stressed the need for responsible efforts to help reduce tensions and strengthen international peace and justice.

Referring to the unjustified detention of Iranian national Ms. Mahdieh Esfandiari, Iran’s Foreign Minister welcomed the French court’s decision to grant her conditional release and called for expediting the process of her acquittal and full release so she can return to Iran.

Araghchi voiced deep concern over the increasing erosion of the rule of law at the international level and the weakening of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, particularly in the West Asia region, and over the continued crimes and acts of aggression by the Zionist regime against the people of Palestine and Lebanon and other nations of the region.

The top Iranian diplomat underscored the responsibility of all governments to safeguard the rule of law, stop the genocide of Palestinians, uphold the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, and prevent violations of countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He further reaffirmed Iran’s legal right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and reiterated the goodwill and seriousness of the Islamic Republic of Iran in pursuing reasonable and rational negotiations aimed at ensuring confidence regarding the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.

Araghchi stressed that the parties who, through blatantly violating international law, first withdrew from the JCPOA and subsequently committed military aggression against Iran and attacked the country’s safeguarded facilities must cease their excessive and coercive approaches and be held accountable for their actions.

He also criticized the conduct of the three European countries in the UN Security Council and the IAEA Board of Governors, highlighting their responsibility for the current situation. Araghchi called for the adoption of a responsible and independent approach based on international law, particularly Article 4 of the Non-Proliferation Treaty.