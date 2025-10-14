Iranian court issues verdict in espionage case involving 2 French nationals

According to the court’s statement, both defendants were employees of the French intelligence service and were convicted of several counts related to espionage and national security offenses.

The court proceedings, held after a comprehensive investigation and seven judicial sessions, were attended by the defendants, their appointed lawyers, a prosecutor’s representative, and an official translator. The 715-page indictment accused the defendants of espionage for the French intelligence service, conspiracy to commit crimes against national security, intelligence cooperation with the Zionist regime, and complicity in such cooperation.

The court found both defendants guilty. One was sentenced to six years in prison for espionage on behalf of the French intelligence service, five years for conspiracy against national security, and twenty years of imprisonment in exile for intelligence cooperation with the Zionist regime, constituting moharebeh (taking up arms to instill fear into the public).

The second defendant received ten years’ imprisonment for espionage, five years for conspiracy against national security, and seventeen years for complicity in intelligence cooperation with the Zionist regime.

The court noted that both defendants had access to legal counsel and were allowed to communicate with their families during the investigation.

Their detention period will be deducted from the total sentence.

The ruling is subject to appeal before the Supreme Court of Iran within twenty days of notification.