French national Lennart Monterlos acquitted, released by Iranian court

By IFP Editorial Staff
The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday that French citizen Lennart Monterlos, who had been detained in Iran on charges of anti-security activities, has been acquitted and released following a court ruling.

Mojtaba Shasti Karimi, Director General of Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed that Monterlos was freed after the completion of judicial proceedings and has since departed for his home country.

According to the Hormozgan Province Judiciary, Monterlos, who is a dual French-German national, had been arrested during the 12-day conflict between Iran and the US-Israeli alliance earlier this year on charges of involvement in activities deemed against Iran’s national security. The judiciary stated that after thorough investigation, the competent court ruled him not guilty.

Earlier in July, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi told Le Monde newspaper that Monterlos had been detained for a “violation” and that France’s embassy had been officially informed of his status.

Iranian officials emphasized that the acquittal and release were carried out in accordance with domestic legal procedures and judicial independence.

