Iranian FM to visit France for talks on bilateral issues, regional crises, nuclear file

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baqaei told reporters that the visit is taking place at the invitation of the French foreign minister.

He said the agenda will include bilateral matters, among them the case of detained Iranian citizen Mahdieh Esfandiari, as well as major regional and international developments.

Baqaei stressed that Iran’s approach to foreign relations remains rooted in “mutual respect” and the use of every diplomatic opportunity to articulate Tehran’s positions.

He noted the talks in Paris would allow Araghchi to clearly present Iran’s views on Israel’s ongoing crimes in Palestine and Lebanon, the state of the nuclear file, and other pressing international issues.

The spokesperson added that the visit would also be used to convey the “legitimate demands of the Iranian people” to the French side, underscoring that Iran intends to utilize the trip as a platform for outlining its political expectations and strategic priorities.