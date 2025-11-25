IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicySelected

Iranian FM to visit France for talks on bilateral issues, regional crises, nuclear file

By IFP Editorial Staff
Abbas Araghchi

Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Tuesday that Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi will travel to France this week for high-level discussions, following his participation in the annual conference of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baqaei told reporters that the visit is taking place at the invitation of the French foreign minister.

He said the agenda will include bilateral matters, among them the case of detained Iranian citizen Mahdieh Esfandiari, as well as major regional and international developments.

Baqaei stressed that Iran’s approach to foreign relations remains rooted in “mutual respect” and the use of every diplomatic opportunity to articulate Tehran’s positions.

He noted the talks in Paris would allow Araghchi to clearly present Iran’s views on Israel’s ongoing crimes in Palestine and Lebanon, the state of the nuclear file, and other pressing international issues.

The spokesperson added that the visit would also be used to convey the “legitimate demands of the Iranian people” to the French side, underscoring that Iran intends to utilize the trip as a platform for outlining its political expectations and strategic priorities.

